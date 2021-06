PlayStation Studios: Sony ha acquisito Housemarque, studio di Returnal

From a Famitsu interview with Hulst & Housemarque's Ilari Kuittinen



- Acquisition talks started in 2020 but got delayed due to Returnal

- Studio will be expanded

- Next game is planned to "go beyond" Returnal as a project; tight gameplay still a focushttps://t.co/BEWcRf7ZwM pic.twitter.com/Kn3Pn3FeoR