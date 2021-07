Halo Infinite, al via la Tech Preview: gli utenti proveranno il multiplayer online

Tomorrow, we’re going live with the first look at #HaloInfinite’s upcoming technical preview! Hear directly from the team about what’s in store, and how you’ll get in if you’re selected.



🕙 Wednesday, July 28th @ 2PM PT

📺🟣: https://t.co/dda9QxxAU8

📺🔴: https://t.co/ZPEd9AiBUx pic.twitter.com/lQzaZP4Cs1