Alan Wake 2: arriva oggi la modalità New Game Plus e un finale alternativo

New Game Plus update for #AlanWake2 will be released on next Monday!



🔦 New ending

🔫 Retain all unlocked weapons, Charms and upgrades

😈 New Nightmare difficulty level

📚 New Manuscript pages and video content



