The Game Awards 2022, tutti i vincitori: Elden Ring gioco dell'anno
A Elden Ring i premi più importanti, ma tanti riconoscimenti anche a God of War Ragnarok. Annunciata la data di rilascio di Diablo IV e la finestra del rilascio di Baldur's Gate III, e rivelato Death Stranding 2di Redazione pubblicata il 09 Dicembre 2022, alle 10:48 nel canale Videogames
Con quattro riconoscimenti, tra cui quello come miglior gioco dell'anno, Elden Ring ha trionfato nella serata dei The Game Awards 2022, l'evento condotto e creato dal giornalista videoludico Geoff Keighley. Elden Ring è stato premiato come gioco dell'anno, regia, direzione artistica e come miglior RPG. Sei premi anche a God of War Ragnarok, per la narrazione, colonna sonora, audio design, miglior interpretazione (Christopher Judge), accessibilità e come miglior action/adventure.
Ecco la lista completa:
Game of the Year
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring - WINNER
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Game Direction
- Elden Ring - WINNER
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok - WINNER
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
Best Art Direction
- Elden Ring - WINNER
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray
Best Score/Music
- Olivier Deriviere - A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Tsukasa Saitoh - Elden Ring
- Bear McCreary - God of War: Ragnarok - WINNER
- Two Feathers - Metal Hellsinger
- Yasunori Mitsuda
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok - WINNER
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
Best Performance
- Ashly Birch - Horizon: Forbidden West
- Charlotte McBurney - A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Christopher Judge - God of War: Ragnarok - WINNER
- Manon Gage - Immortality
- Sunny Suljic - God of War: Ragnarok
Games for Impact
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls - WINNER
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling - Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 14 Online - WINNER
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Indie Game
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Stray - WINNER
- TUNIC
Best Debut Indie Game
- Neon White
- NORCO
- Stray - WINNER
- TUNIC
- Vampire Survivors
Best Mobile Game
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snap - WINNER
- Tower of Fantasy
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 14 Online - WINNER
- Fortnite
- No Mans Sky
Best VR/AR Game
- After the Fall
- Among Us VR
- BONELAB
- Moss: Book II - WINNER
- Red Matter 2
Innovation in Accessibility
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War: Ragnarok - WINNER
- Returnal
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last of Us Part 1
- The Quarry
Best Action Game
- Bayonetta 3 - WINNER
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge
Best Action/Adventure Game
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok - WINNER
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- TUNIC
Best RPG
- Elden Ring - WINNER
- Live a Live
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Fighting Game
- DNF Duel
- JoJos Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters 15
- MultiVersus - WINNER
- Sifu
Best Family Game
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land - WINNER
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
Best Sports/Racing Game
- F1 22
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7 - WINNER
- OlliOlli World
Best SIM/Strategy Game
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - WINNER
- Total War: WARHAMMER 3
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
Best Multiplayer Game
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Multiversus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3 - WINNER
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Content Creator of the Year
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig - WINNER
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
Best Esports Athlete
- Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)
- Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)
- Finn "karrigan" Andersen ( (FaZe Clan - CS:GO)
- Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
- Jacob Yay Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant) - WINNER
Best Esports Coach
- Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
- Matheus bzkA Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT) - WINNER
- Erik d00mbr0s Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)
- Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
- Go "Score" Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)
Best Esports Event
- EVO 2022
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship - WINNER
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
- VALORANT Champions 2022
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Rocket League
- VALORANT - WINNER
Best Esports Team
- DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
- FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
- LOUD (Valorant) - WINNER
Most Anticipated Game
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - WINNER
Best Adaptation
- Arcane: League of Legends - WINNER
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show!
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
Tanti gli annunci nel corso della serata, dal reveal definitivo di Death Stranding 2 alle date di rilascio di Diablo IV (giugno 2023), Baldur's Gate III (agosto 2023), Star Wars: Jedi Survivor (17 marzo 2023), Street Fighter 6 (2 giugno 2023), The Last of Us Parte 1 per PC (marzo 2023), Final Fantasy 16 (giugno 2023). Fra gli annunci anche il nuovo gioco di Ken Levine (BioShock), intitolato Judas.
BhaTutti i migliori in tutti i campi, tranne FPS.
Un gioco con un vecchio engine un fake open world che ti aiuta solo a perderti non meritava davvero.
Un gioco con un vecchio engine un fake open world che ti aiuta solo a perderti non meritava davvero.
Capisco possa non piacere, capisco anche che per qualcuno poteva vincere un altro (rimane pur sempre una scelta con crismi di soggettività. Ciò che non capisco è fare affermazioni ben poco sensate per darsi una parvenza di ragione.
Elden Ring è un gioco in tutto e per tutto Open-World.
Elden Ring è un gioco in tutto e per tutto Open-World.
Capisco possa non piacere, capisco anche che per qualcuno poteva vincere un altro (rimane pur sempre una scelta con crismi di soggettività. Ciò che non capisco è fare affermazioni ben poco sensate per darsi una parvenza di ragione.
Elden Ring è un gioco in tutto e per tutto Open-World.
Quoto.
Tantissima roba ER, i premi ci stanno tutti.
Che poi, "giocato poco dai giocatori"... LOL
Ci si sofferma su queste cazzate per fanboy, tanto per nascondere la pochezza di quest'anno, in cui tutti i videogiochi AAA usciti sanno di trito e ritrito e non fanno eccezione i "3 big" che rappresentano rispettivamente l'action adventure cinematografico (GOW:Ragnarok), l'open world alla Ubisoft (Horizon: FW) ed il souls like (Elden ring), cioè i generi che hanno monopolizzato questi utlimi anni e che hanno rotto gli zebbedei, sia per sovrabbondanza sia per palese mancanza di rinnovamento che li portano tutti e 3 a sapere di già visto, come tutti gli altri AAA usciti quest'anno del resto, visto che la situazione è stata tragicomica tra Gotham knights, Saints row, Callisto Protocol, Ghostwire Tokyo, Dying light 2, A plague tale: Requiem, Owerwatch 2 (che è praticamente uguale al precedente ma spacciato per nuovo titolo) e per finire in "bruttezza" con Pokemon Scarlatto/violetto un gioco che non dovrebbe nemmeno essere accettabile, ma che una fanbase senza senso critico acquista senza farsi domande e a cui fa pure fare record di vendita. Tutti titoli che sono o peggio rispetto ai giochi da cui traggono ispirazione o di cui sono sequel o roba già vista e rivista che rasenta la mediocrità.
Spero che la gente che apprezza questa roba, abbia perlomeno la decenza di non parlare di videogiochi come "arte", a meno che per arte non intendano l'abuso di formule trite e ritrite e lo scimiottare il mondo del cinema.
PS Ora manca solo che l'altra buffonata per fanboy, cioè la vicenda sull'acquisizione di Activision volga al termine.
Spero che la gente che apprezza questa roba, abbia perlomeno la decenza di non parlare di videogiochi come "arte", a meno che per arte non intendano l'abuso di formule trite e ritrite e lo scimiottare il mondo del cinema.
PS Ora manca solo che l'altra buffonata per fanboy, cioè la vicenda sull'acquisizione di Activision volga al termine.
Potevo capire se il lizza ci fosse stato solo 1 fra questi, ma entrambi almeno uno doveva vincere. Elden Ring sarà bello ma quanti di quelli che l'han comprato l'han finito ? Situazione imbarazzante questo fanboysmo su From Software.
Ma non avevano detto poi che Ragnarock ha stabilito un nuovo record ? Bah
Ma non avevano detto poi che Ragnarock ha stabilito un nuovo record ? Bah
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - WINNER
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - come miglior strategico ???
Con Total War Warhammer 3 in lizza ?
Veramente ridicolo il livello di chi vota e anche di chi assegna i premi.
Imbarazzante la società di oggi.
Che poi, "giocato poco dai giocatori"... LOL
Giocato tanto, finito però da pochi.
Come sempre i titoli FS sono esaltati da chi poi non arriva nemmeno a 1/4 del gioco.
Come sempre i titoli FS sono esaltati da chi poi non arriva nemmeno a 1/4 del gioco.
Eh vabbè, che poi il concetto di "finito" in giochi come ER è molto relativo...
