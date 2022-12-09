The Game Awards 2022, tutti i vincitori: Elden Ring gioco dell'anno

The Game Awards 2022, tutti i vincitori: Elden Ring gioco dell'anno

A Elden Ring i premi più importanti, ma tanti riconoscimenti anche a God of War Ragnarok. Annunciata la data di rilascio di Diablo IV e la finestra del rilascio di Baldur's Gate III, e rivelato Death Stranding 2

di pubblicata il , alle 10:48 nel canale Videogames
 

Con quattro riconoscimenti, tra cui quello come miglior gioco dell'anno, Elden Ring ha trionfato nella serata dei The Game Awards 2022, l'evento condotto e creato dal giornalista videoludico Geoff Keighley. Elden Ring è stato premiato come gioco dell'anno, regia, direzione artistica e come miglior RPG. Sei premi anche a God of War Ragnarok, per la narrazione, colonna sonora, audio design, miglior interpretazione (Christopher Judge), accessibilità e come miglior action/adventure.

Ecco la lista completa:

Game of the Year

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring - WINNER
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Game Direction

  • Elden Ring - WINNER
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • Stray

Best Narrative

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok - WINNER
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality

Best Art Direction

  • Elden Ring - WINNER
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Horizon: Forbidden West
  • Scorn
  • Stray

Best Score/Music

  • Olivier Deriviere - A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Tsukasa Saitoh - Elden Ring
  • Bear McCreary - God of War: Ragnarok - WINNER
  • Two Feathers - Metal Hellsinger
  • Yasunori Mitsuda

Best Audio Design

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok - WINNER
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon Forbidden West

Best Performance

  • Ashly Birch - Horizon: Forbidden West
  • Charlotte McBurney - A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Christopher Judge - God of War: Ragnarok - WINNER
  • Manon Gage - Immortality
  • Sunny Suljic - God of War: Ragnarok

Games for Impact

  • A Memoir Blue
  • As Dusk Falls - WINNER
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Endling - Extinction is Forever
  • Hindsight
  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy 14 Online - WINNER
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Indie Game

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Stray - WINNER
  • TUNIC

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Neon White
  • NORCO
  • Stray - WINNER
  • TUNIC
  • Vampire Survivors

Best Mobile Game

  • Apex Legends Mobile
  • Diablo Immortal
  • Genshin Impact
  • Marvel Snap - WINNER
  • Tower of Fantasy

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy 14 Online - WINNER
  • Fortnite
  • No Mans Sky

Best VR/AR Game

  • After the Fall
  • Among Us VR
  • BONELAB
  • Moss: Book II - WINNER
  • Red Matter 2

Innovation in Accessibility

  • As Dusk Falls
  • God of War: Ragnarok - WINNER
  • Returnal
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • The Last of Us Part 1
  • The Quarry

Best Action Game

  • Bayonetta 3 - WINNER
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • God of War Ragnarok - WINNER
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • TUNIC

Best RPG

  • Elden Ring - WINNER
  • Live a Live
  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus
  • Triangle Strategy
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Fighting Game

  • DNF Duel
  • JoJos Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
  • The King of Fighters 15
  • MultiVersus - WINNER
  • Sifu

Best Family Game

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land - WINNER
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Nintendo Switch Sports
  • Splatoon 3

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • F1 22
  • FIFA 23
  • NBA 2K23
  • Gran Turismo 7 - WINNER
  • OlliOlli World

Best SIM/Strategy Game

  • Dune: Spice Wars
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - WINNER
  • Total War: WARHAMMER 3
  • Two Point Campus
  • Victoria 3

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Multiversus
  • Overwatch 2
  • Splatoon 3 - WINNER
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Content Creator of the Year

  • Karl Jacobs
  • Ludwig - WINNER
  • Nibellion
  • Nobru
  • QTCinderella

Best Esports Athlete

  • Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)
  • Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)
  • Finn "karrigan" Andersen ( (FaZe Clan - CS:GO)
  • Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
  • Jacob Yay Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant) - WINNER

Best Esports Coach

  • Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
  • Matheus bzkA Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT) - WINNER
  • Erik d00mbr0s Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)
  • Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
  • Go "Score" Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)

Best Esports Event

  • EVO 2022
  • 2022 League of Legends World Championship - WINNER
  • PGL Major Antwerp 2022
  • The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
  • VALORANT Champions 2022

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Rocket League
  • VALORANT - WINNER

Best Esports Team

  • DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
  • FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
  • LOUD (Valorant) - WINNER

Most Anticipated Game

  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Starfield
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - WINNER

Best Adaptation

  • Arcane: League of Legends - WINNER
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • The Cuphead Show!
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Uncharted

Tanti gli annunci nel corso della serata, dal reveal definitivo di Death Stranding 2 alle date di rilascio di Diablo IV (giugno 2023), Baldur's Gate III (agosto 2023), Star Wars: Jedi Survivor (17 marzo 2023), Street Fighter 6 (2 giugno 2023), The Last of Us Parte 1 per PC (marzo 2023), Final Fantasy 16 (giugno 2023). Fra gli annunci anche il nuovo gioco di Ken Levine (BioShock), intitolato Judas.
38 Commenti
Gli autori dei commenti, e non la redazione, sono responsabili dei contenuti da loro inseriti - info
dragonballfusion09 Dicembre 2022, 10:55 #1

Bha

Tutti i migliori in tutti i campi, tranne FPS.
demonsmaycry8409 Dicembre 2022, 10:57 #2
non mi trovo per niente convinto sul GOTY. Forse giocato molto dalla stampa ma poco dai giocatori e sopratutto poco finito.
Un gioco con un vecchio engine un fake open world che ti aiuta solo a perderti non meritava davvero.
Zappz09 Dicembre 2022, 11:07 #3
Ci sta tutto, gran gioco Elden ring.
cronos199009 Dicembre 2022, 11:12 #4
Originariamente inviato da: demonsmaycry84
non mi trovo per niente convinto sul GOTY. Forse giocato molto dalla stampa ma poco dai giocatori e sopratutto poco finito.
Un gioco con un vecchio engine un fake open world che ti aiuta solo a perderti non meritava davvero.
Fake open world?

Capisco possa non piacere, capisco anche che per qualcuno poteva vincere un altro (rimane pur sempre una scelta con crismi di soggettività. Ciò che non capisco è fare affermazioni ben poco sensate per darsi una parvenza di ragione.

Elden Ring è un gioco in tutto e per tutto Open-World.
bagnino8909 Dicembre 2022, 11:15 #5
Originariamente inviato da: Zappz
Ci sta tutto, gran gioco Elden ring.


Originariamente inviato da: cronos1990
Fake open world?

Capisco possa non piacere, capisco anche che per qualcuno poteva vincere un altro (rimane pur sempre una scelta con crismi di soggettività. Ciò che non capisco è fare affermazioni ben poco sensate per darsi una parvenza di ragione.

Elden Ring è un gioco in tutto e per tutto Open-World.


Quoto.

Tantissima roba ER, i premi ci stanno tutti.

Che poi, "giocato poco dai giocatori"... LOL
ningen09 Dicembre 2022, 11:17 #6
Oh finalmente la solita buffonata per fanboy è finita e finalmente non dovrò più vedere e leggere intere discussioni su quale sia migliore tra Elden ring e Gow: Ragnarok con tutta la pochezza del dibattito videoludico odierno.
Ci si sofferma su queste cazzate per fanboy, tanto per nascondere la pochezza di quest'anno, in cui tutti i videogiochi AAA usciti sanno di trito e ritrito e non fanno eccezione i "3 big" che rappresentano rispettivamente l'action adventure cinematografico (GOW:Ragnarok), l'open world alla Ubisoft (Horizon: FW) ed il souls like (Elden ring), cioè i generi che hanno monopolizzato questi utlimi anni e che hanno rotto gli zebbedei, sia per sovrabbondanza sia per palese mancanza di rinnovamento che li portano tutti e 3 a sapere di già visto, come tutti gli altri AAA usciti quest'anno del resto, visto che la situazione è stata tragicomica tra Gotham knights, Saints row, Callisto Protocol, Ghostwire Tokyo, Dying light 2, A plague tale: Requiem, Owerwatch 2 (che è praticamente uguale al precedente ma spacciato per nuovo titolo) e per finire in "bruttezza" con Pokemon Scarlatto/violetto un gioco che non dovrebbe nemmeno essere accettabile, ma che una fanbase senza senso critico acquista senza farsi domande e a cui fa pure fare record di vendita. Tutti titoli che sono o peggio rispetto ai giochi da cui traggono ispirazione o di cui sono sequel o roba già vista e rivista che rasenta la mediocrità.
Spero che la gente che apprezza questa roba, abbia perlomeno la decenza di non parlare di videogiochi come "arte", a meno che per arte non intendano l'abuso di formule trite e ritrite e lo scimiottare il mondo del cinema.

PS Ora manca solo che l'altra buffonata per fanboy, cioè la vicenda sull'acquisizione di Activision volga al termine.
nickname8809 Dicembre 2022, 11:23 #7
Come abbiano fatto a perdere God of War Ragnarok e Horizon Forbidden West come GOTY non lo capisco.

Potevo capire se il lizza ci fosse stato solo 1 fra questi, ma entrambi almeno uno doveva vincere. Elden Ring sarà bello ma quanti di quelli che l'han comprato l'han finito ? Situazione imbarazzante questo fanboysmo su From Software.

Ma non avevano detto poi che Ragnarock ha stabilito un nuovo record ? Bah

Best SIM/Strategy Game
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - WINNER


Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - come miglior strategico ???

Con Total War Warhammer 3 in lizza ?

Veramente ridicolo il livello di chi vota e anche di chi assegna i premi.
Imbarazzante la società di oggi.

dal reveal definitivo di Death Stranding 2
Oh signur !
nickname8809 Dicembre 2022, 11:26 #8
Originariamente inviato da: bagnino89

Che poi, "giocato poco dai giocatori"... LOL

Giocato tanto, finito però da pochi.
Come sempre i titoli FS sono esaltati da chi poi non arriva nemmeno a 1/4 del gioco.
bagnino8909 Dicembre 2022, 11:33 #9
Originariamente inviato da: nickname88
Giocato tanto, finito però da pochi.
Come sempre i titoli FS sono esaltati da chi poi non arriva nemmeno a 1/4 del gioco.


Eh vabbè, che poi il concetto di "finito" in giochi come ER è molto relativo...
Zappz09 Dicembre 2022, 11:50 #10
Anche io non ho finito Elden ring, mi manca solo il boss finale, ma ho parcheggiato il gioco in attesa del dlc. Però ci ho giocato 200 ore ed ho fatto quasi tutto quello che si poteva fare.
