The Game Awards 2022, tutti i vincitori: Elden Ring gioco dell'anno

Con quattro riconoscimenti, tra cui quello come miglior gioco dell'anno, Elden Ring ha trionfato nella serata dei The Game Awards 2022, l'evento condotto e creato dal giornalista videoludico Geoff Keighley. Elden Ring è stato premiato come gioco dell'anno, regia, direzione artistica e come miglior RPG. Sei premi anche a God of War Ragnarok, per la narrazione, colonna sonora, audio design, miglior interpretazione (Christopher Judge), accessibilità e come miglior action/adventure.

Ecco la lista completa:

Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring - WINNER

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Game Direction

Elden Ring - WINNER

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok - WINNER

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Best Art Direction

Elden Ring - WINNER

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon: Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

Best Score/Music

Olivier Deriviere - A Plague Tale: Requiem

Tsukasa Saitoh - Elden Ring

Bear McCreary - God of War: Ragnarok - WINNER

Two Feathers - Metal Hellsinger

Yasunori Mitsuda

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok - WINNER

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Best Performance

Ashly Birch - Horizon: Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney - A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge - God of War: Ragnarok - WINNER

Manon Gage - Immortality

Sunny Suljic - God of War: Ragnarok

Games for Impact

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls - WINNER

Citizen Sleeper

Endling - Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14 Online - WINNER

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie Game

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray - WINNER

TUNIC

Best Debut Indie Game

Neon White

NORCO

Stray - WINNER

TUNIC

Vampire Survivors

Best Mobile Game

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap - WINNER

Tower of Fantasy

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14 Online - WINNER

Fortnite

No Mans Sky

Best VR/AR Game

After the Fall

Among Us VR

BONELAB

Moss: Book II - WINNER

Red Matter 2

Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls

God of War: Ragnarok - WINNER

Returnal

Return to Monkey Island

The Last of Us Part 1

The Quarry

Best Action Game

Bayonetta 3 - WINNER

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Neon White

Sifu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge

Best Action/Adventure Game

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok - WINNER

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

TUNIC

Best RPG

Elden Ring - WINNER

Live a Live

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Fighting Game

DNF Duel

JoJos Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

The King of Fighters 15

MultiVersus - WINNER

Sifu

Best Family Game

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - WINNER

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

Best Sports/Racing Game

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7 - WINNER

OlliOlli World

Best SIM/Strategy Game

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - WINNER

Total War: WARHAMMER 3

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Multiversus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3 - WINNER

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Content Creator of the Year

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig - WINNER

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Best Esports Athlete

Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)

Finn "karrigan" Andersen ( (FaZe Clan - CS:GO)

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Jacob Yay Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant) - WINNER

Best Esports Coach

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Matheus bzkA Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT) - WINNER

Erik d00mbr0s Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)

Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)

Go "Score" Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)

Best Esports Event

EVO 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship - WINNER

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

VALORANT Champions 2022

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

VALORANT - WINNER

Best Esports Team

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (CS:GO)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

LOUD (Valorant) - WINNER

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy 16

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - WINNER

Best Adaptation

Arcane: League of Legends - WINNER

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

Tanti gli annunci nel corso della serata, dal reveal definitivo di Death Stranding 2 alle date di rilascio di Diablo IV (giugno 2023), Baldur's Gate III (agosto 2023), Star Wars: Jedi Survivor (17 marzo 2023), Street Fighter 6 (2 giugno 2023), The Last of Us Parte 1 per PC (marzo 2023), Final Fantasy 16 (giugno 2023). Fra gli annunci anche il nuovo gioco di Ken Levine (BioShock), intitolato Judas.