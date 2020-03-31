Gamescom 2020: confemata la fiera di Colonia a fine agosto, per ora online

Dopo tante cancellazioni di eventi, arriva dagli organizzatori del Gamescom una comunicazione che offre qualche certezza e riapre spazio a formule alternative alla cancellazione. Per quello che è il principale evento europeo legato al mondo dei videogiochi, previsto dal 25 al 29 agosto a Colonia, è stato infatti confermato lo svolgimento in una forma online nelle date originarie.

Attorno alla metà del mese di maggio l'organizzazione del Gamescom valuterà, assieme alle autorità competenti, se vi siano le condizioni per poter espandere l'evento anche nella sua tradizionale forma fisicatra i padiglioni del quartier fieristico di Colonia. Se così sarà verranno indicate tutte le procedure e condizioni per la partecipazione di persona all'evento, in funzione di come la pandemia da COVID-19 si sarà sviluppata.

Qualora la fiera non sia autorizzata nella forma fisica Koelnmesse, l'organizzatore, procederà al rimborso completo sia dei biglietti nel frattempo acquistati sia degli spazi di esposizione nel frattempo venduti alle varie aziende partecipanti. Nel corso dei prossimi mesi verranno anche comunicate le modalità di svolgimento della parte online del Gamescom, che presumibilmente avrà sviluppi differenti a seconda che la parte fisica della fiera si tenga o meno.

Alla luce dello scenario pandemico attuale quella di Koelnmesse ci pare essere la scelta più saggia: prendere tempo, ora che è possibile, dando però un segnale chiaro al mercato confermando che il Gamescom non verrà posticipato o cancellato e che si terrà nelle date già fissate. Se possibile verrà mantenuta la formula tradizionale, ma se così non sarà l'alternativa di una edizione online permetterà quantomeno di salvaguardare gli annunci che gli sviluppatori hanno già pianificato per questa cornice.

Confermata, sempre nella forma online, anche la devcom developer conference prevista a Colonia dal 22 al 24 agosto, quale anticipo di quelli che saranno gli eventi del Gamescom. Di seguito il comunicato rilasciato quest'oggi da Koelnmesse:

gamescom 2020: Organisers update revised plans

Significant expansion of digital formats +++ gamescom will definitely take place online on the usual date +++ in mid may evaluation of gamescom format at Cologne fair grounds +++ reimbursement for visitors and exhibitors ensured

The gamescom organisers have updated their plans for this year: Even though the world’s largest event for computer and video games will not take place for five months, some of the planned measures have already been announced in light of the corona crisis. Existing digital formats such as gamescom: Opening Night Live and gamescom now will be significantly expanded and new modules added.

After millions of fans throughout the world followed gamescom online last year, records are also expected to be surpassed in 2020. Koelnmesse and game – the German Games Industry Association jointly announced that gamescom will definitely take place at least in a digital format from 25 to 29 August. They say it will not be postponed. The same goes for the devcom developer conference (22 to 24 August), which starts off gamescom week.

An evaluation will be made in mid-May as to how gamescom can also take place on-site in Cologne based on the latest developments of the corona pandemic at that time together with the responsible state authorities. If an on-site event is possible, there will also be more information at that stage with regard to which changes need to be made in order to fully ensure the health of all visitors. This has been arranged with the largest exhibitors, therefore all gamescom plans are continuing at full speed.

At the same time, the organisers ensure that visitors will receive a refund for already paid tickets and exhibitors will be reimbursed in full for payments made to Koelnmesse if gamescom or devcom cannot take place on location in Cologne by official order. Further information on the digital formats will be announced in the coming months.

“Millions of fans worldwide are excited about gamescom 2020. That is why we are determined to celebrate the latest news, announcements and world premieres together with the community again this year at the end of August. In view of the corona crisis, we are now expanding all digital formats at full speed so that gamescom 2020 can at least take place digitally in any case. We already reach millions of gamescom fans worldwide with the global show gamescom: Opening Night Live and the gamescome now portal. Further expansion of our digital strategy is the way to go right now,” says managing director of game, Felix Falk.

“gamescom and Koelnmesse already rank among the digital pioneers in the international trade fair landscape. We therefore also see the current corona crisis as a chance to implement digital event formats even more. gamescom 2020 offers the perfect platform for this. When we reassess the situation in mid-May for all gamescom formats at the Cologne fair grounds, the health of our visitors will be our top priority. It goes without saying that preparations are well underway both physically and digitally," says Oliver Frese, Managing Director, Koelnmesse GmbH.