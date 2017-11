Golden Joystick: lista completa dei vincitori

Con la vittoria di The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild quale migliore videogioco dell'anno anche i Golden Joystick confermano come il 2017 sia l'anno di Nintendo Switch. Ecco la lista completa dei vincitori, mentre in calce potete vedere l'evento completo tramite Twitch.

Best Storytelling - Horizon Zero Dawn

Best Visual Design - Cuphead

Best Audio - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Best Gaming Performance sponsored by The Sun - Ashly Burch ( Horizon Zero Dawn )

) Best Indie Game in collaboration with Square Enix Collective - Friday the 13th: The Game

Best Multiplayer Game sponsored by GT Omega - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Studio of the Year - Nintendo EPD

Best VR Game - Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

eSports Play of the Year sponsored by Intel - Agilities

eSports Team of the Year - Seoul Dynasty (formerly Lunatic-Hai )

(formerly ) eSports Game of the Year sponsored by OMEN by HP - Overwatch

Best Streamer / Broadcaster - Markiplier

Handheld / Mobile Game of the Year sponsored by Bespoke Arcades - Pokémon Sun and Moon

Nintendo Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

PlayStation Game of the Year - Horizon Zero Dawn

Xbox Game of the Year - Cuphead

PC Game of the Year - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Critics’ Choice Award - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Breakthrough Award sponsored by Badfly - Ashly Burch

Hall of Fame - Final Fantasy

Most Wanted Award - The Last of Us Part II

Still Playing Award - World of Tanks

Outstanding Contribution to the UK Games Industry sponsored by The Telegraph - Debbie Bestwick MBE

Lifetime Achievement - Sid Meier

Ultimate Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild