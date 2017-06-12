PC Gaming Show: come seguire l'evento in diretta

Se negli anni scorsi PC Gamer organizzava questo evento insieme ad AMD, per l'edizione 2017 è supportata da Intel. Potete seguirlo a partire dalle ore 19 di oggi tramite il player sottostante.

I giochi protagonisti del PC Gaming Show 2017 saranno: Agents of Mayhem, Assassins Creed Origins, Aven Colony, Battalion 1944, Battlefield 1: In the Name of Tsar (DLC 2), Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Call of Cthulhu: The Official Video Game, Call of Duty: WWII, Code Vein, Crackdown 3, The Crew 2, Destiny 2, Dirt 4, Elder Scrolls Legends, The Escapists 2, F1 2017, FIFA 18, Fable Fortune, Far Cry 5, Genesis Alpha One, Harvest Moon: Light of Hope, Hunt: Showdown, Insurgency: Sandstorm, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, Micro Machines World Series, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, Need for Speed: Payback, Phantom Dust, Project Cars 2, Project Prelude Rune, Quake Champions, Sea of Thieves, Sonic Forces Sonic Mania, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, SpellForce 3, Star Wars Battlefront II, State of Decay 2, Sundered, Titanfall 2, Total War: Warhammer II, Vampyr, Yokus Island Express.